Fourth wave scare: IIT Bombay turns into Covid hotspot as 30 test positive

Covid-19 Fourth Wave scare: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus has turned into a Covid-19 hotspot as thirty persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection on the campus in the last few days, PTI reported quoting its spokesperson said on Friday. "There are 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the institute over the last few days. All of these are mild cases and have been isolated immediately," she said. While the institute has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures, she added.

IIT Bombay has a sprawling campus in Mumbai's Powai area. Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady rise in infections over the last few days. Mumbai in the last 24 hours recorded more than 700 Covid cases, the highest since February 2022.

Covid cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said. The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and the death toll reached 1,47,864.

The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.

Mumbai led with 763 new cases, while deaths were reported from Beed, Solapur and Pune districts.

(With PTI inputs)