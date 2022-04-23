New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday (April 22, 2022) recorded 107 new Covid-19 cases and the number of active infections in the district crossed the 500-mark. The number of active cases in the district has now increased to 569, the health department said in an update.

According to the official figures, 75 patients also got cured in Gautam Buddh Nagar since Thursday.

The district has so far recorded 99,475 positive cases while the number of cured patients stands at 98,416. As per official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Over 100 people without face mask penalised in a day

Amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, over a hundred people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida for not wearing face masks in public places, police said on Friday.

The challans were issued on Thursday to these people during police checks in crowded places such as markets, metro stations and shopping malls in the Gautam Budd Nagar district, they said.

As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, an awareness drive for Covid-19 was also carried out in all three zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- of the district and the officials distributed face masks during the campaign.

"Police appealed to the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines and masks were also distributed to people. In all police station areas, challans were issued to 107 people who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks," an official said.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the spokesperson added.

Over the last few days, there has been a constant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the district currently contributes more than 50 per cent of the total active cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate coronavirus related assistance.

(With agency inputs)

