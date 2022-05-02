New Delhi: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC has been extended in the district from May 1 to May 31, officials said on Sunday. According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places to control the spread of the virus.

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said in a statement.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid-19 guidelines," the police said.

आगामी त्यौहारों व बढ़ते कोविड संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत पुलिस कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्धनगर में लागू धारा-144 सीआरपीसी को संशोधित करते हुए दिनांक 01.05.2022 से दिनांक 31.05.2022 तक बढ़ाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/TwhTXAB0NM — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 1, 2022

It was also stated that the use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centers.

The shopkeeper will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities.