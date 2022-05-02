हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fourth wave scare: Section 144 imposed in Noida till May 31 due to surge in Covid-19 cases

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities," the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC has been extended in the district from May 1 to May 31, officials said on Sunday. According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places to control the spread of the virus.

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said in a statement.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid-19 guidelines," the police said.

It was also stated that the use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centers.

The shopkeeper will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities.

