Fourth wave of Covid-19

Fourth wave threat! 501 new Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate rose to 7.7 per cent

Delhi on Monday recorded 501 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the virus positivity rate to 7.72% while no deaths were reported due to the virus.

Fourth wave threat! 501 new Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate rose to 7.7 per cent

New Delhi: Amid the rising threat of the fourth wave of coronavirus, Delhi on Monday recorded 501 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the virus positivity rate to 7.72% while no deaths were reported due to the virus.

With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a survey has claimed that the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days. Around 19 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.

