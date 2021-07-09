Foxclues India Prime Awards honours top Educationists for 2021

New Delhi: Foxclues is one of the most trusted Marketing and research organisations of India. They have been working with brands like Samsung & Cadbury as research and statistics partners.

The organisation basically has a research policy according to which they rank different categories and sectors in their top lists. Foxclues ranking is valid and noticed by many corporate companies and public organisations for references.

Foxclues Pvt. Ltd. recently hosted ‘India Prime Quality Education Awards’ and honoured top Educationists of India. The Managing Director of FoxClues, Mrinal KJ remarked that they consider it to be their pleasure at FoxClues, to be able to go through the works of such great people who have contributed so much for society and honour them. He congratulated them and mentioned that such people deserve to be appreciated and known and this award ceremony is one such effort to put the spotlight on them.

Many of the top Educationists who were honoured by Foxclues in the month of June include Dr Piyush Singhal, Dharmadev Maheshwara Lingappa, Shiv Raj, Dr Raghunandan Ramanathan, Shagufta Parveen, Kamna Sagar, Dr Jeyasurya S, Dr Akansha Jain, Ambedkar Kumar Verma, Pragya Gogoi, Dr Girish Kumar Tiwari, Kunal Bhattacharya, Dr Sanjeev Tomar, Shweta Sharma, Nikhil Govil, Dr Kaviraj Khialani, Dr Bhadrappa Haralayya, Dr Ashish Sharma, Dr Karavi Barman, Ankit Anil Patil, Himaanshu Goyal, Pooja Gautam, Dr Tejas B Vyas, Ghurni Bhattacharya, Dr Inderjeet Tyagi, Prof Vani Ramesh, Patel Vrajesh Mahendrabhai, Dr Sujit Kr. Verma, Sakshi Duggal Kumria, Dinesh Babu Pugalenthi, Dr Abhishek Basu, Ambika Gupta, Dr S. Umamaheswari, Dr Sandeep Rathor, Dr Somnath Roy Choudhury.

Pavithra Avinash, Umang Gupta, Shruti Bhavin Sonigra, Prof. Mahesh Rameshwar Bangad, Srashti Saxena, Krishna Priya GM, Alija kumari, Dr Josan Ranjjith, Shebin Sharief, Vaidhyanathan B, Mr Tanuj Joshi, Alok Pandey, Prof.Dr. D. Jagadeswaran, Renuka Kad, Chinmay Kapruan, Dr Suman Sharma, B. Talekar, Dr Nasir Ahmad Ganaie, Dr Jitendra Kumar Saroj, Sasank Devarakonda, Ayushi Kumari, D Shamak Vikash, AgarwalRakshita, MehtaNirupma Baghley, Shilpi Hazarika, Anthony D’souza, Susanta Kumar Sethy, Firoz Khan Chinchani, Anjum Nazir Qureshi, Dr Arijit Das were some others who graced the event.

Apart from them, exemplary educationists who marked their presence were Riya Rashmi, Dr Vipin Kumar Sharma, Archana Vashistha Sharma, Jyoti Prakash Sahoo, TS Narayanan, Mr Ravindra Anand Sapkale, Vydehi Paravada, Ms Kirti Saxena, Satyabrata Panigrahi, Mohammad Arif Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Dr Shalu Jain, Parismita Baruah, Sakshi Duggal Kumria, Nirali Rana, Naushad Khan, Dr Kasturi Bora, Adarsh Kant, Premchand Fulchand Hatagle, Dr Nalli Ramya, Ananya Rai Parashar, Manu Y M, Prof Vithoba Narayan Mhalkar, Dr Rohit Agarwal, John Giftah S, Reena Prakash Tyagi, Dr Priyadarshini Mishra, Teju, Zala Ramiben Devsibhai, CA Aditya Singhal, Naga Manikanta Badam, Saahil Mehmood, M. D. N. Akash, Dr Jitendra Gupta, Dr Reena Gupta, Sandeep Jindal, Himani.

Alongside top educationists, Entrepreneur Sanjay Kumar & Renukuntla Murali and Social Activist & worker, Paramjeet Singh & Joyanta Sarkar bagged the India Prime Icon Award 2021. To see such eminent personalities being felicitated for their great contribution is always a pleasure to watch.