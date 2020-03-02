France reiterates its support for India's Nuclear Suppliers Group bid

France has again supported India's bid for the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) when the issue was discussed during the India-France Bilateral Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation & Export Control that took place in Delhi last week.

A French source while confirming the discussion on the issue said," It was another occasion for us to reaffirm our support towards India".

India is keen to be part of the Multilateral export control regime and New Delhi is engaged closely with the NSG members on the way forward on its membership. Only country which is opposing India's membership is China. Barring NSG, India is part of all other export control regimes-- Australia group, Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and Wassenaar Arrangement (WA)

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Indra Mani Pandey at India's Ministry of External Affairs, while the French delegation was led by Assistant Secretary of State for Strategic, Security and Disarmament Affairs, French Foreign ministry David Bertolotti.

A release by MEA said, "Both sides reiterated the importance of the Dialogue as an important mechanism between the two countries"

The next round of dialogue will take place in Paris in 2021.