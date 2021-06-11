Fraud! Dilip Ghosh asks how Nusrat Jahan wore sindoor being unmarried

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday (June 11) trained his guns on Trinamool Congress MP and popular actor Nusrat Jahan in view of ongoing controversy surrounding her marriage with Nikhil Jain and her pregnancy rumours. The Bengal BJP termed the actress-turned politician a 'fraud' and also attacked West Bengal supremo Mamata Banerjee for trying to save her.

"What a fraud. A person who was given a ticket by TMC, took oath, now says she was not even married. However, she wore sindoor, dragged a rath, conducted pujas, and won the election," said Dilip Ghosh. He added that Nusrat Jahan had taken oath in Parliament as a married woman.

The statement from Dilip Ghosh came after Nusrat on Friday claimed that her marriage does not have any legal standing in India as she got married in a ceremony in Turkey.

On Thursday, the actress-turned-politician had released a fresh statement on her marriage and separation. Hindustan Times quoted her saying, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

She added that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid as an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened. "As the marriage was not legal, valid and tenable, there is no question of divorce," reported HT.

"Being rich does not always give a man the right to act as a victim and belittle the woman alone in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity," the MP added in her statement. Hindustan Times reported that Nusrat alleged that her estranged husband Nikhil withdrew money from her bank accounts illegally, even after the separation. She said that her clothes, bags, accessories are still with Nikhil's family. Even all the family jewellery that was gifted to Nusrat by her parents, friends and other family members are in Nikhil's family's possession.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Jain has alleged that Nusrat had always avoided his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Nusrat's behaviour started changing towards him since August 2020 when she began shooting a film, and left his home in November thereafter.