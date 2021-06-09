हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan clarifies her 'marriage with Nikhil Jain was not legal, so there is no question of divorce'

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan clarifies her &#039;marriage with Nikhil Jain was not legal, so there is no question of divorce&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan has finally spoken about her personal life in public. Amid speculation of marital discord between her and businessman husband Nikhil Jain, actress-turned-politician has released a fresh statement on her marriage and separation. 

Hindustan Times quoted her saying, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

She added that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid as an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened. "As the marriage was not legal, valid and tenable, there is no question of divorce," reported HT.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation.

The reports have been rife that there is marital discord among the couple. However, none of them said anything about it until now. 

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

 

