Free bus service for women in Delhi from Tuesday on occasion of Bhaidooj

NEW DELHI: Women will be able to travel for free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses starting Tuesday (October 29) onwards. The day marks the occasion of 'Bhaidooj' when women, wanting to commute via bus services in Delhi will not have to shell out a penny.

Speaking on the safety arrangements made ahead of the commencement of free bus service on the festival, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, "Bus marshals will be deployed in all buses in Delhi from tomorrow for safety of the public, especially women. About 13,000 bus marshals have been recruited for this."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Bus marshals will be deployed in all buses in Delhi from tomorrow for safety of public, specially women. About 13,000 bus marshals have been recruited for this.

On August 29, Delhi Cabinet had approved free travel for women in buses in the national capital during an assembly session, months before the state assembly election in Delhi. The Delhi Assembly had also approved a supplementary grant of ₹479 crore for the transport department. Of this, the assembly approved ₹140 crore subsidy for free travel for women in buses and ₹150 crore as subsidy for free travel in the Delhi metro.

“Congratulations! Delhi Cabinet has approved free travel to female passengers in DTC and cluster buses effective from 29.10.19. Single Journey Pass will be available with the conductors. Revolutionary step by CM Arvind Kejriwal for safety and security of Women in Delhi," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

There will be a single-journey pass issued by the conductor for women travellers. The scheme is voluntary and women travelers can choose to not avail the plan.

On August 15, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced at an Independence Day event that bus travel will be free for women in Delhi from October 29, on the auspicious occasion of Bhaidooj.

In June, Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in the metro and buses in Delhi. However, with the delay in approval for free travel in the metro, the AAP government has decided to go ahead with offering free travel to women in buses in the national capital.

The term of the Delhi assembly ends in February. In the run-up to assembly election, the AAP-led government has announced a slew of measures to woo the voters of the national capital.