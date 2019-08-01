close

Electricity

Free electricity in Delhi up to consumption of 200 units, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that people consuming till 200 units of electricity won`t have to pay the electricity bills and their bills will be waived from August 1.

Free electricity in Delhi up to consumption of 200 units, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: People in the national capital will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

"People consuming till 200 units of electricity won`t have to pay the electricity bills. Their bills will be waived from August 1," he said.

But if a consumer uses 201 units, "he will have to pay the full charge", he said.

"For consumption of electricity between 201 and 400 units, about 50 per cent of subsidy will be provided," Kejriwal said.

When top officials and government people can get free electricity, so can a common man, the Chief Minister added.

 

