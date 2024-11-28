Advertisement
'Free For All': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Library Setup In Vehicle Grabs Attention On Internet

In an image shared on LinkedIn by Ravilla Lokesh, a marketplace manager, the innovative setup made by the autodriver can be seen. The image featured shelves of books.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
An auto driver in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, has grabbed eyeballs on the internet’s attention after he transformed his vehicle into a mini library. In an image shared on LinkedIn by Ravilla Lokesh, a marketplace manager, the innovative setup made by the autodriver can be seen. The image featured shelves of books carrying a sign that read, “Free for all; take if you wish.”

Lokesh heaped praise for the initiative. “Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini-library on wheels,” the caption on the post read.

Throwing light on the auto driver's collection of books, he further stated, “From ‘Why Divorce?’ to ‘God Loves You,’ this auto driver doubles as a life coach, counselor, and spiritual guide, all while navigating Bengaluru’s chaotic roads.”

The post was liked by several users on LinkedIn. “Bangalore’s vibes are wild. An auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?” a user commented.

In another similar incident, another Bengaluru auto driver went viral on social media earlier this month after he discovered an innovative approach to fund his startup. Samuel Christy, a graduate and auto driver, placed a poster behind his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea.

