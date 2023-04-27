'Free Travel For Women In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi Announces Another Poll 'Guarantee'

New Delhi: In a major poll promise ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, announced that as soon as the Congress party comes to power in the state, the women will be provided free bus services. He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for "stealing" people`s mandate and took a jibe at the party with "40 per cent" corruption allegations.

Addressing a public meeting in Mangalore, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had already made four promises. Now, I am adding one more promise to it. Once our government is formed, from the very first day, the women will get free bus services". "While it was BJP`s job to take away 40 per cent money from the women of Karnataka, our job is to give back the state`s money to the women," he added.

#WATCH | As soon as the Congress government comes to power in Karnataka, we will implement the 5th guarantee that all women can travel free in public transport buses: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/8hMSuw5Z9w — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Rahul Accuses BJP Of Stealing Mandate In Public

He hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing them of "stealing" the mandate given by the public after the elections. "The BJP government was not formed with your votes. BJP has stolen the mandate by purchasing MLAs with corruption money. They have destroyed the Constitution. They (BJP) steal everything, starting from the sugar mills to MLA. BJP is asking for power for giving a golden future to people. But they are themselves in power for three years, what have they done?" he said.

The former MP added, "Do you want the 40 per cent government in the state, where the party leaders themselves talk about purchasing MLAs? The Karnataka Association also wrote to the Prime Minister, but he didn`t even receive their letter because there were accusations of a 40 per cent commission. A BJP MLA`s son was also caught red-handed with money".

"On one side there is scam after scam, and on the other side, there is inflation. Petrol costs Rs 90, gas costs Rs 1100. They ruined small businesses with GST. Today, the youth don`t have employment. 90 lakh small companies got closed under BJP rule. 1.6 lakh crore people lost their jobs. This is BJP`s development," he said.

The former Congress president further alleged that he was disqualified from the parliament because he "asked questions on corruption". "When I asked questions on corruption issues, I was disqualified from the Parliament. I had asked a question from the Prime Minister, I had asked about the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. I had asked whose money is invested in the shell companies outside India," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha pertaining to his remark about the surname `Modi` while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At a rally in Karnataka`s Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more. On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May.