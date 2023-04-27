topStoriesenglish2599706
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA ELECTION 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress

CM Bommai said that 'Congress means corruption, and corruption means Congress'. 

Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:43 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the BJP will be very happy if Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra come to the poll-bound state for campaigning as "the Congress has lost wherever both had gone ahead of the polls". He said this while responding to Congress often asking "why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to Karnataka".

Speaking after campaigning for Yamakanamaradi BJP candidate Basavaraja Handri, Bommai said "the May 10 Assembly election will be historic". "The double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the nation. Those who want development will support the double-engine government and those who don`t will vote for the Congress.

"Thanks to the double-engine government, 6,000 km of road have been built at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. The Belagavi-Kudachi railway line is being made into a double line. The Kisan Sanman scheme has become possible due to the double-engine government," he said. The Karnataka chief minister said the Congress leaders are agitated as Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned Modi`s name. "Wherever PM Modi has gone, 'Congress Mukt' has happened," he said.

CM Bommai said that 'Congress means corruption, and corruption means Congress'. Bommai further said "the Congress leaders talk of social justice but the incumbent BJP government hiked the quota for the SC/ST communities as well as introduced internal reservations". "The previous Siddaramaiah government refused to implement internal reservations fearing backlash. The Congress has been playing an emotional card with the people," he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?