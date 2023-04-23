In Lingayat Outreach, Rahul Gandhi Invokes Basavanna To Slam PM Modi, BJP In Karnataka

Hitting the campaign trail in the Lingayat-dominated North Karnataka on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked 12th century social reformer Basavanna, in his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the state. He was addressing a huge public gathering here on Sunday, in the first day of his two-day visit to the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on May 10. Rahul Gandhi said that while the medieval era reformer had propounded social equality and helping the needy, the Prime Minister was befriending business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is rich and wealthy. The Congress leader who was disqualified from Lok Sabha, and later vacated his official residence, said that he would continue to speak the truth.

"When I questioned about the Prime Minister`s relationship with Adani, they erased my speech from the Lok Sabha records, but the Lok Sabha is not the only place where I can speak the truth. I can speak the truth everywhere, even here, in front of you," Rahul Gandhi said. He also criticised the BJP government in the state over corruption issues. He said that the Prime Minister and BJP speak of Basavanna but do not practice his values. "This government was not elected by the people. They just purchased MLAs and formed the government. But this time, they will not get the chance because Congress will win 150 seats and this 40 per cent BJP government will get only 40 seats," Rahul Gandhi said.

Stating that the previous UPA government at the Centre had prepared a caste-based survey, Rahul Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to release its findings to the public. Earlier, the former Congress president participated in a massive road show. He had also paid obeisance to Basavanna at Kudala Sangama on the occasion of Basava Jayanti on Sunday.