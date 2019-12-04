Free Wifi in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces first 100 hotspots in these areas

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (December 4) announced that the state government would set up 11,000 wifi-hotspots in the national capital within the next six months. The first 100 hotspots, which will be inaugurated on December 16, are set to be established in six key areas initially.

Of these areas, Adarsh Nagar will have 18 wifi-hotspots, followed by Badli -19, Malviya Nagar-19, Motinagar-10, Seema Puri-16, Shahdara-18.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, "Providing free wifi to the people of Delhi was an important part of our manifesto. So, 11,000 wifi-hotspots will be set up in which 4000 hotspots will be set up at bus stops and 7000 in markets which will be divided as per 100 hotspots per assembly. The first 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16."

Live TV

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It will cost around Rs 100 crores. Subsequently, every week 500 wifi-hotspots will be added, and within 6 months these 11,000 hotspots will be set up. This step will help students and people in other sectors."

Referring to the promises made ahead of the assembly polls, The Delhi CM said, "One of our major electoral promises was of giving free WiFi. Cabinet has approved a decision that 11,000 hotspots will be installed in whole Delhi in which 4000 spots will be at bus stops and the other 7000 hotspots will be divided as per 100 hotspots per assembly."

He added that every user will be able to avail 15 GB of free data per month in the first phase.

(With Agency Inputs)