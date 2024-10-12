Advertisement
'Freed Shiv Sena From Those Who Betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray': Eknath Shinde's Swipe At Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday took a swipe at former CM Uddhav Thackeray saying that his camp freed the Shiv Sena from those who betrayed the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shinde was addressing the Shiv Sena Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addresses Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Photo:ANI)

During his address, the Maharashtra CM took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state, saying that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had not been removed, Maharashtra would have been left far behind.

"Earlier everyone thought that the Shinde government would fall in 2-3 months, but the government completed 2 years. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had not been removed, Maharashtra would have been left far behind," he said.

