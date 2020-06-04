French President Macron conveys his condolence, solidarity with PM Modi on cyclone Amphan

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone Amphan that hit eastern India last month, conveying his condolence and solidarity in the aftermath of the cyclone.

According to French diplomatic sources, Macron "offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected." Notably, Cyclone Amphan was the first super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 1999 Odisha cyclone.

On the 31st of March, both leaders had spoken to each other on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. French Development Agency will be giving a concessional loan of 200 million euros to India to deal with the crisis.

"I am very proud to announce the French development agency, AFD is going to provide a special loan of 200 million euro to finance and support some health programmes for the most vulnerable population in India", French envoy Emmanuel Lenain had told WION in an interview last month.

Meanwhile, France continues to top foreign investment inflows in Europe according to Business France’s 2019 Annual Report on Foreign Investment in France.

The report was discussed in a video conference by French PM Edouard Philippe, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In attendance were a select group of CEOs including Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, from India.