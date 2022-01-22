हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
snowfall

Fresh blanket of snow covers Kashmir, Gulmarg records mercury at minus 6.5°C

The famous ski resort Gulmarg experienced 12 cm of fresh snow and the temperature settled at minus 6.5°C.

Fresh blanket of snow covers Kashmir, Gulmarg records mercury at minus 6.5°C

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed a wet spell of rain and snowfall in many parts, officials said on Saturday (January 22). Rains lashed plains while most places including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall. 
 
A weatherman said, “Srinagar received 1.6 mm rainfall in last 24 hours and temperature recorded was 2.3°C.”
 
The famous ski resort Gulmarg experienced 12 cm of fresh snow and the temperature settled at minus 6.5°C. In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a tourist spot, 3.5 cm of fresh snowfall and mercury settled at minus. In Qazigund, at Jawahar tunnel on Jammu Kashmir national highway, 3.6 cm of rainfall was recorded.
 
In Ladakh, UT Leh recorded minus 11.4°C,  Kargil minus 15.0°C and Drass recorded minus 11.9°C. 
 
An IMD official said that fresh western disturbance affected J&K and most likely concentrated over Jammu Division, Pir Panjal Range and South Kashmir.
 
“Under the influence of this system, widespread rain/snow is most likely to occur during January 22 and 23,” IMD said.

“Moderate rain in plains with snow over higher reaches (heavy rain/snow at isolated places) of Jammu Division is expected during the above period,” he said.

Light snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division is also expected particularly over North-western, Northern, and central parts of Kashmir.
 
 “Moderate snow over pains of South Kashmir with heavy snow at isolated places over higher reaches of South Kashmir is expected during the above period.”
 
An advisory is issued that the heavy snowfall may temporarily disrupt surface and air transportation on January 22-23. Besides, in avalanche-prone areas a fresh avalanche warning is also issued, and people are asked to remain vigilant. 
 

Tags:
snowfallJammu and KashmirRainfallGulmargJ&K weather update
