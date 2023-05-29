Fresh Clashes Break Out In Manipur Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit; Two Killed

New Delhi: At least two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between terrorists and security forces in Manipur, police officials said on Sunday. The latest clashes, which came a day ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state, began after the army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace, officials said.

Talking to reporters after the clashes broke out, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said nearly 40 armed terrorists involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the northeastern state beset by ethnic rioting. He also said that there had been cases of armed terrorists firing at civilians with AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles.

Singh appealed to the public not to hinder the movement of security personnel and urged them to have "faith in the government and support the security forces."

"We have experienced hardship for so long and we will never allow the state to disintegrate," he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Manipur on Monday for an on-the-spot study of the situation to find a solution to the ongoing ethnic clashes.

The ethnic clashes, which have so far claimed more than 75 lives in Manipurm, broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed and mobile internet was suspended to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Congress slams PM Modi after fresh violence in Manipur

The Congress on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent violence in Manipur and said a 'horrific tragedy is unfolding' there while the PM is obsessed about his 'self-coronation'.

"It's a horrific tragedy unfolding while the prime minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in an apparent reference to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

He also said 25 days after Manipur started burning, things turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of Amit Shah to Imphal.

"Despite Article 355 being imposed, there's a total and complete breakdown of law and order and administration in the state," he said on Twitter.

A delegation led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be calling on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday regarding the situation in the state, Ramesh added.