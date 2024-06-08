Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches of Kashmir Valley Brings February Chill In June

Higher reaches of Kashmir on Friday experienced fresh snowfall while the plains received rains, bringing down the mercury in the Valley. Met predicted light wet spell till Saturday. Kashmir mountains today turned white after the higher reaches of the vally including Afferwat area of Gulmarg, Razdan Top, Zojilla, Sadhna Top and Sinthan Top experienced fresh snowfall, which resulted dip in mercury. As per reports, few inches of fresh snow has been recorded in upper reaches of Kashmir valley while plains had rainfall on third continues day.

The mercury dipped below normal in Kashmir valley giving a feel of February in June month. Pertinently, the Monsoon season commenced in Kashmir on June 01 while under its influence the rainfall continued to occur intermittently across the Valley in the last couple of days.

Meteorological department predicted that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy tomorrow while there is also a possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places till tomorrow afternoon.However, it said that the weather conditions would improve from June 09, saying that generally dry weather is expected till June 17.

In its advisory, the MeT said that the farmers are advised to resume farm operations (Spray, fertilizer application) from 9th June onwards, adding that a fresh spell of Hot & dry weather, heat wave is expected from 10th June onwards.

