Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder: Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of Chhattisgarh journalist, whose body was found in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in state's Bijapur district. The key accused in the murder case has been identified as his own cousin. Ritesh Chandrakar, according to media reports. He was among three arrested for the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, who was known for his bold investigative reports.

The deceased journalist had exposed alleged corruption in a Rs 120-crore road construction project from Gangalur to Hiroli in the Bastar region. The initial tender of the project was worth Rs 50 crore, and it escalated to Rs 120 crore without any changes to the scope of work. The project was being handled by contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

On Saturday, police stated that three persons were detained in connection with the murder of the journalist. Chandrakar, a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1. "Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder and are being interrogated," an official said, as quoted by PTI. The police, however, did not disclose their names and said the details would be revealed later in the day.

Mukesh worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction,' which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers. He had played a crucial role in the release of a CoBRA commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, from Maoists' captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur, wherein 22 security personnel were martyred.

He went missing on Wednesday evening, and his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, lodged a complaint with the police the next day, a senior police official said. Tracking Mukesh's mobile number, police reached the property owned by Suresh Chandrakar and found the body in a septic tank, which was freshly cast with a concrete slab, he said. Police suspect the murder is linked to a recent report of irregularities in road construction work in the district the victim had covered. Suresh Chandrakar is said to be involved in the work.

