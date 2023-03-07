topStoriesenglish2580872
FRINJEX-23: Indian Army Holds Maiden Joint Military Exercise With France Amid Border Tensions With China

The maiden joint military exercise -- FRINJEX-23 -- between the Indian Army and French Army is aimed at enhancing coordination and cooperation between both forces.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid border tensions with China, Indian Army on Tuesday (March 7, 2023) commenced a maiden joint military exercise -- FRINJEX-23 -- with the French Army.

The two-day exercise is taking place at the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. It is the first time armies of both nations are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

According to India's Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level. 

"The scope of the exercise involves establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, establishing an Internally Displaced Population (IDP) camp and move of disaster relief material," an official statement read.

The French contingent, which arrived in Kerala on Monday, comprised six officers and 111 troops.

 

The joint exercise will further cement defence cooperation with France which is a key aspect of the overall Indo-France strategic partnership, the statement added.

