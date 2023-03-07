FRINJEX-23: Indian Army Holds Maiden Joint Military Exercise With France Amid Border Tensions With China

New Delhi: Amid border tensions with China, Indian Army on Tuesday (March 7, 2023) commenced a maiden joint military exercise -- FRINJEX-23 -- with the French Army.

The two-day exercise is taking place at the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. It is the first time armies of both nations are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

According to India's Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level.

Maiden Joint Military Exercise #FRINJEX 2023 between the #IndianArmy and the #FrenchArmy commenced at #Thiruvanthapuram. The exercise aims at enhancing interoperability and synergy between the armies of the two Nations.#IndiaFranceFriendship @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nwmwLy0esa — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) March 7, 2023

"The scope of the exercise involves establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, establishing an Internally Displaced Population (IDP) camp and move of disaster relief material," an official statement read.

The French contingent, which arrived in Kerala on Monday, comprised six officers and 111 troops.

The French Naval Warship #DIXMUDE reached #Kochi & received a warm welcome by the #IndianArmy and #IndianNavy. Armies of the two Nations will be participating in the maiden joint military exercise #FRINJEX at #Thiruvananthapuram.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/SPzco5sJti — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 6, 2023

The joint exercise will further cement defence cooperation with France which is a key aspect of the overall Indo-France strategic partnership, the statement added.