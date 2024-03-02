New Delhi: A bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru, shocked the city on Friday. The videos of the explosion, which show people running for help amid smoke and screams, are circulating on social media. The cause of the blast is still unknown, but it has completely destroyed the cafe, which was famous for its south Indian delicacies like idli and dosa.

From A Small Shop To A Big Brand

Rameshwaram Cafe started as a small 10x10 square foot shop in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, in 2021. It was founded by Divya Raghavendra Rao and her husband Raghavendra Rao, who defied their family’s wishes to pursue their passion for food. Divya is a chartered accountant and an IIM graduate, while Raghavendra is a mechanical engineer with 20 years of experience in the food industry.

The cafe soon became a hit among the locals and tourists alike, who loved its idli, dosa, vada, sambhar and filter coffee. The cafe’s popularity can be gauged from the long queues outside it, regardless of the weather. Some customers even sat on the ground and ate their food, such was the demand for the cafe’s dishes. It is said that a trip to Bengaluru is incomplete without tasting the south Indian food and filter coffee of Rameshwaram Cafe.

Delivers 7500 Orders Everyday

Divya and Raghavendra used the power of social media to market their cafe. They used to take photos with their customers and post them on their Instagram page, which has over a million followers. They also delivered 7500 orders every day through online platforms. They expanded their business by opening three more outlets in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad. Their monthly revenue from each outlet was about 5 crore rupees. Rameshwaram Cafe had become a household name in Karnataka and beyond.

The bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe has left the owners, the staff and the customers in a state of shock and grief. The police are investigating the incident and trying to find the culprits. The cafe, which was once a symbol of success and happiness, has now become a site of horror and sorrow.