Kanpur has seen many transformations, and the latest is the rise of Ramesh Awasthi, who has transitioned from a local organizer of the Mango Festival to a Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP. In a city famously known as the 'Leather City,' Awasthi has made a significant shift in his career path by stepping into the political arena, supported by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mango Festival Connection

Ramesh Awasthi, though not initially from political corridors, gained popularity through his decade-long involvement in organizing Mango Festivals in Delhi and Kanpur. These festivals, including the renowned 'India Mango Festival' and 'Kanpur Mango Festival,' have been platforms for showcasing various Indian mango varieties and boosting the prosperity of local farmers. These events not only promote regional produce but also honor the hard work of mango growers. Last year, Awasthi organized the biggest and most talked-about 'India Mango Festival' in Delhi.

Political Ascent and Prime Minister's Endorsement

The political scene in Kanpur is heating up with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the Congress party has played the Brahmin card by fielding Alok Mishra, the BJP has countered by nominating Ramesh Awasthi. This strategic move was highlighted last Saturday when Prime Minister Modi conducted a roadshow in Kanpur, which was seen as historic and memorable. The enthusiastic crowd chanting slogans like "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" accompanied Modi’s convoy, showing strong support for Awasthi.

Background and Personal Life

Originally from Farrukhabad, Ramesh Awasthi has been a resident of Kanpur since 1986. His family has a long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His brother, Brahmadutt Awasthi, was also active in politics and contested elections in Farrukhabad in 1967. Ramesh himself has a history of leadership from his college days, where he was elected as the student body president during the 1990s.

Ramesh Awasthi’s journey from promoting Indian mangoes to potentially serving in the Lok Sabha highlights a unique blend of grassroots cultural engagement and political ambition. His story reflects a significant transformation, symbolizing hope and the potential for change through dedication and public engagement.