From Anganwadi to IAS: Three Failures, Hard Work, and Historic Success - The Incredible Journey Of Manisha Dharve

New Delhi - Winston Churchill's famous quote, "Success consists of going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm," perfectly defines the perseverance of IAS officer Manisha Dharve. At 23 years old, Manisha, hailing from Bondarnya village in Khargone's Jhirniya block, achieved success in her fourth attempt by securing the 257th rank in UPSC 2023.

Early Education in the Village

Manisha’s journey began in an anganwadi in her village. Her father, Gangaram Dharve, an engineer, chose to stay in the village to ensure his children received their education locally, rather than moving to a bigger city for work. Alongside his wife, Jamna Dharve, a government school teacher, they provided a solid educational foundation for Manisha.

Manisha always excelled in her studies. She completed her education up to the 8th grade in a government school and continued her 10th and 12th grades in schools in Khargone, choosing math and science for her higher secondary education. However, her dream was always to become an officer.

Preparation in Delhi

Manisha scored 75% in her 10th exams and 78% in her 12th exams. She then pursued a B.Sc. in Computer Science from Holkar College in Indore. After graduation, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam and sought permission from her parents to move to Delhi. Initially hesitant, her family eventually agreed.

Facing Failures Despite Hard Work

Despite her rigorous efforts, Manisha failed in her first attempt and had to return to her village from Delhi. She faced multiple failures and criticism but remained undeterred, maintaining her focus on her goal. Her persistence paid off when she passed the UPSC exam in 2023.

Manisha's story is a testament to determination, showing that unwavering effort and self-belief can lead to success, no matter how many obstacles one faces.