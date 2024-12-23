On the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day, the Indian Army took a heartwarming step by gifting 12 retired military dogs to Asha Schools and citizens willing to adopt these highly-trained canines. This initiative reflects the Army's commitment to honouring all its soldiers—human and animal—who have served the nation with unparalleled dedication.

A New Chapter for Canine Heroes

Retired military dogs are now finding a new purpose in life as they transition from the battlefield to homes and schools. Run by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Asha Schools cater to children with special needs, and the inclusion of these retired dogs offers therapeutic benefits. Their presence aids in improving children’s social, emotional, and cognitive skills, while families adopting them gain loyal, loving companions.

Unsung Canine Contributions

These canine soldiers have served in diverse terrains and operational scenarios, contributing significantly to national security and humanitarian missions. From detecting explosives and mines to search-and-rescue operations and avalanche missions, their bravery and resilience mirror the valor of human soldiers.

Indigenous Breeds in the Spotlight

In addition to traditional working breeds, the Indian Army is increasingly utilizing indigenous breeds like the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Combai, Chippiparai, and Rajapalayam for operational tasks. This not only boosts their recognition but also underscores the adaptability and capabilities of these native breeds in critical roles.

Geriatric Care for Retired Heroes

Post-retirement, these canine warriors are cared for at the Canine Geriatric Centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut Cantt. Here, they live out their golden years in comfort, with access to excellent veterinary care. Similar centres are also maintained for retired equine and canine soldiers, ensuring they are treated with the same dignity as their human counterparts.

A Grateful Nation

The Director General Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS) emphasized the vital role of the Remount Veterinary Corps in breeding, training, and deploying these dogs for various operational duties. This initiative to provide retired dogs with a meaningful second life highlights the Indian Army’s enduring gratitude toward its canine soldiers, ensuring they are cared for and cherished long after their service ends.

Through these efforts, the Indian Army not only honours the contributions of its retired dogs but also enhances lives—whether through therapeutic support for special needs children or by offering families a loyal new member.