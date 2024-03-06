From Bengal's Barasat, PM Modi Warns TMC Of 'Sandeshkhali Storm': 10 Key Points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blasted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal. Addressing a rally from the Barasat of Bengal after inaugurating several developmental projects including Kolkata Metro's underground water stretch, PM Modi said that the BJP is empowering 'Naari Shakti' to make them the driving force behind a developed India. He said that the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign, initiated by the BJP on 9th January, involved interactions with numerous self-help groups nationwide. PM Modi's emphasis on women's empowerment came at a time when the BJP had gone all gun blazing against the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali incident. 10 key points from PM Modi's speech:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'storm of Sandeshkhali' will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.
- PM Modi also said that whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali 'is a matter of shame'.
- “TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry," said PM Modi adding that it will decimate the TMC across the state.
- Hitting out at the TMC, PM Modi said, "'Tolabaj', anti-woman TMC cannot protect mothers and sisters of Bengal and only BJP can do it."
- PM Modi said that women's empowerment and their security are Modi's guarantee and added that 'Nari Shakti' will play a pivotal role in decimating TMC in West Bengal.
- Slamming the opposition for taking personal jibes, PM Modi said that opposition leaders are asking about his family but added that the people of India are his family.
- PM Modi also slammed the INDIA bloc adding that opposition leaders tensed sensing the return of the NDA government. PM Modi also alleged that INDI Alliance is trying to put a brake on the development work of the central government.
- "An eclipse named TMC has engulfed Bengal. It is not allowing the development work in the state," said PM Modi.
- Highlighting the inauguration of development projects in Kolkata, PM Modi said that modernizing the country's public transport is a priority of the government.
- The Prime Minister further said that Bharat's Nari Shakti has become a shield to protect him as they support him and trust him adding that every Indian is now saying "Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar."
