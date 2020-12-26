From Boxing Day Test to Thalaiva Rajinikanth's health update; Read top 5 news of the day

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Day 1

The iconic Boxing Day Test being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Saturday is India's 100th match in the traditional format against Australia, according to the BCCI. The two countries first played a Test series in 1947-48. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets inside three days, now lead this four-match series 2-1 and India have everything to chase, repair and play for in this second game.

Rajinikanth admitted to Hyderabad hospital, fans pray for speedy recovery

South superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is currently stable, the hospital said in a statement. A release from the corporate hospital said the actor will stay at the hospital and undergo further investigations on Saturday. As the news broke of the superstar being hospitalised, his fans flooded social media with ‘speedy recovery’ tweets. One user wrote, "Superstar #RajniKanth admitted to JubleeHills Apollo. Hyderabad. He was suffering with High BP. Wishing him speedy recovery."

Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Guwahati and Imphal from December 26 and inaugurate a slew of new projects in both the northeastern states. Shah’s programmes in Guwahati on Saturday includes distribution of financial grants to 8,000 traditional Vaisnavite monasteries in the state under the Assam Darshan program. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist destination, a new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.

Protesting farmer unions to meet to discuss Centre's fresh talks offer

The protesting farmer unions will meet on Saturday where a formal decision on the Centre's invite for the resumption of stalled talks is likely to be taken. Some leaders of the unions are in favour of resuming their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock over the three contentious agri laws.

Junior doctors' strike hits health sector across Bihar

Medical services in Bihar continue to remain partially disrupted as the junior doctors' strike for an increase of stipend entered its fourth day on Saturday. Around 4,000 junior doctors, pursuing PG medical courses, demanding an increase in the monthly stipend, went on an indefinite strike on December 23. Currently, junior doctors in first, second and third years are getting Rs 50,000, Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively, but are demanding Rs 80,000, Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000, respectively.