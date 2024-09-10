South Kashmir's Pulwama district, notorious for terrorism, stone-pelting, poll boycotts, shutdowns, and protests, is now abuzz with political rallies and election campaigns. The local youth, who are the majority in this area, express a desire for change, seeing voting as their greatest tool for a better future. It is a potent weapon to find solutions to their problems.

Showkat Ahmad Dar remarked, "This is my first time attending a political rally. Hundreds have gathered here today, and there's a sense of determination to use their vote wisely. People genuinely want to change Kashmir's situation, and they know their vote has the power to transform the entire atmosphere. They believe that voting is the way to make a difference."

The once prevalent pro-separatism and pro-terrorism gatherings have now transformed into colorful election rallies in Pulwama, signaling a rejection of separatist ideology and an embrace of democracy. Pulwama, previously a center of radicalism, is now hopeful that it will be recognized for positive contributions.

Mohammad Yousuf stated, "Pulwama is undoubtedly changing in every way; the negative elements that once plagued Pulwama are disappearing. We want our youth to lead the way and aspire for a bright future. Pulwama was known for other reasons, but now it's moving towards positivity, and our youth are heading towards improvement."

Ghulam Ahmad observed, "The youth of Pulwama are steering towards a better future with diminishing militancy, and our youth are set for a brighter tomorrow."

Pulwama is now making headlines for its enthusiastic participation in the democratic process, compelling even those who advocated for election boycotts and separatist dreams to accept the electoral system. The Jamat-e-Islami, which has boycotted elections for 35 years and has a stronghold in Pulwama, is now participating in the Indian democratic process and contesting elections.

Dr. Kalimullah, a former member of Jamaat, stated, "Jamaat had withdrawn from the political front, but post-2019, there was a discussion among Jamaat members expressing a desire for the ban to be lifted. They were assured that electoral rigging would not occur, which was evident in the parliamentary elections. Now, 8-9 individuals are running as independents, and if the results are in our favor, we will consider further action and possibly re-emerge as an organization."

The shift in the electoral process in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 is significant. The district's youth are advocating for young, educated candidates to lead them from uncertainty to a brighter future. This reflects a profound change, with the youth now placing their trust in democracy, which they believe will lead to a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir tomorrow.

Adnan Gulzar, voting for the first time, expressed, "This is my first time voting, and it's crucial because young, educated individuals are entering the elections. We need youthful energy and educated leaders, and we will support candidates who can represent us effectively. The vote is a powerful tool when selecting a representative who can speak on our behalf."

Pulwama's transition from election boycotts to active participation exemplifies the strength of democracy and symbolizes hope for a renewed Kashmir.