From Delhi To Mumbai, India Switches Off For Earth Hour -Watch

New Delhi: On March 23, the world celebrates Earth Hour Day, an annual initiative coordinated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to signify the importance and awareness regarding the environment. This year the global community is celebrating the 18th edition of Earth Hour with a special theme of "Biggest hour for Earth." The event encourages people to turn off the lights for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to showcase their support for environmental stewardship.



Let's watch the special visuals of Earth Day across the corners of India.

In light of Earth Hour, 130 MW of electricity was saved in the BSES area, Across Delhi, the savings amounted to 206 MW during this hour-long period.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lights at India Gate glow back on after observing #EarthHour for an hour. pic.twitter.com/8SXS7ue5sB — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Lights glow back at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after observing Earth Hour today.

#WATCH | Lights glow back at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after observing #EarthHour for an hour. pic.twitter.com/VawdwJjNHl — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

The Earth Hour obseves at the Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram by lighting candles in the shape of the number '60' symbolising 60 minutes of an hour.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) observes Earth Hour at the Napier Museum by lighting candles in the shape of the number '60' symbolising 60 minutes of an hour. pic.twitter.com/Szw6165rVv — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Earth Hour' is being observed in Kolkata at iconic Howrah Bridge as a symbolic gesture to conserve energy and raise awareness about environmental conservation.

#WATCH | 'Earth Hour' being observed in Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/EyhRp4W3Jw March 23, 2024

History



In 2007, the concept of Earth Day was born in Sydney, Australia and rapidly became a worldwide movement. Earlier it was called an action for gaining consent for environmental change, symbolising the act of turning off lights to save energy.