EARTH HOUR

From Delhi To Mumbai, India Switches Off For Earth Hour -Watch

The event encourages people to turn off the lights for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to showcase their support for environmental stewardship. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: On March 23, the world celebrates Earth Hour Day, an annual initiative coordinated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to signify the importance and awareness regarding the environment. This year the global community is celebrating the 18th edition of Earth Hour with a special theme of "Biggest hour for Earth."  The event encourages people to turn off the lights for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to showcase their support for environmental stewardship. 


Let's watch the special visuals of Earth Day across the corners of India.

In light of Earth Hour, 130 MW of electricity was saved in the BSES area, Across Delhi, the savings amounted to 206 MW during this hour-long period. 

 

Lights glow back at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after observing Earth Hour today.

 


In 2007, the concept of Earth Day was born in Sydney, Australia and rapidly became a worldwide movement. Earlier it was called an action for gaining consent for environmental change, symbolising the act of turning off lights to save energy.

 

