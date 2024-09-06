Advertisement
VINESH PHOGAT

‘From Desh Ki Beti To...’: BJP’s Anil Vij Jabs At Vinesh Phogat’s Congress Move

Anil Vij criticized wrestler Vinesh Phogat's decision to join Congress, quipping that she’s shifting from being "desh ki beti" (daughter of the nation) to "Congress ki beti" (daughter of Congress).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Senior Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday took a swipe at wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her decision to join the Congress ahead of the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Vij remarked that the BJP had no objection if she wanted to become "Congress ki beti" from "desh ki beti". 

Senior Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday took a dig at wrestler Vinesh Phogat over joining the Congress, saying what objection could they have if she wanted to become "Congress ki beti" from "desh ki beti". 

Vij was asked about Phogat’s political move ahead of her official joining today, to which he responded, “Agar woh desh ki beti sey Congress ki beti banna chaahti hai, to hamein kya etraaz hai (if Vinesh wants to become Congress' daughter from being the country's daughter, what objection can we have)," PTI reported. 

Intensifying the attack on the grand old party, he said that it was Congress' instigation that led to the athletes launching their protest in Delhi. Vij claimed that the Congress was trying to poach these players for a very long time.  

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, both 30, officially joined the Congress after meeting party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders at his residence in Delhi. Their induction was announced during a press conference at the AICC headquarters. Additionally, Phogat resigned from her position with Indian Railways on Friday, citing personal reasons. 

