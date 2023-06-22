From Doctor to IAS Officer: Renu Raj Unbelievable Success Story And How She Got 2nd Rank In 1st UPSC Exam

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Success Story: Dr. Renu Raj, currently serving as the District Collector of Alappuzha in Kerala, is an example of determination and success. While pursuing her medical career, she began preparing for the UPSC Exam. In just a few months of preparation, she secured an excellent rank in her first attempt. Let's delve into the success story of Dr. Renu Raj, the accomplished IAS officer.

Educational Background and Early Preparation

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Education: Dr. Renu Raj completed her initial education at St. Teresa Higher Secondary School in Kottayam, Kerala. After finishing her schooling, she pursued medical studies at the Government Medical College, also in Kottayam. In the year 2013, alongside her medical practice, she started preparing for the UPSC Exam.

Remarkable Rank Achievement

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Rank: In 2014, Dr. Renu Raj appeared for the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In her very first attempt, she secured the second rank. Dr. Renu Raj comes from a family where her father is a retired government employee, her mother is a housewife, and both her sisters and her husband are doctors. Her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer finally came true.

Choosing a Wider Impact

Dr. Renu Raj IAS: When Dr. Renu Raj embarked on her UPSC preparation journey, she was working as a surgeon. In several interviews, she mentioned her desire to make a broader impact on society. While being a doctor would allow her to help 50 or 100 patients, becoming a civil servant would benefit thousands of people. Inspired by this realization, she decided to take the UPSC Exam.

IAS Journey and Study Schedule

IAS Renu Raj Success Tips: After achieving success, Dr. Renu Raj shared valuable tips for aspiring candidates. She revealed that since 2013, she dedicated 3-6 hours daily for UPSC exam preparation while continuing her medical practice. She followed this schedule for six to seven months. Later, she decided to focus full-time on her preparation. After the Mains exam, she resumed her medical practice, making sacrifices in her study hours. However, her determination remained unaffected.

A Personal Union

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Husband: In April 2022, Dr. Renu Raj married IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who is an MD at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. The couple celebrated their wedding with simplicity and completed all the rituals among their loved ones. It is worth noting that Sriram Venkitaraman also secured the second rank in the UPSC Exam in 2012.

By overcoming challenges and embracing a career change from medicine to civil services, Dr. Renu Raj exemplifies dedication and perseverance. Her success story serves as an inspiration for those aspiring to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on society.