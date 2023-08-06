From Door-To-Door Selling Of Lipsticks To Becoming One Of The Greatest Actors Of His Generation, Tale Of An Incredible Superstar, Net Worth Rs 125 Crore

Success Story: The life of Arshad Warsi was like a movie script even before he won over the audience as Circuit in the smash hit Munnabhai MBBS. His life is the ideal illustration of how second chances should be seized with both hands, from being orphaned to losing family property, fighting to make ends meet, finding a love for dancing, and finding his rhythm as an actor. He became orphaned at the age of 14 and had a difficult time supporting himself. Warsi, however, overcame all of the obstacles and rose to become one of the most talented stars in the field of entertainment. Here is his enlightening success tale.

Class 10 Dropout

Arshad, who was sent to boarding school at an early age, frequently wrote letters to himself that he asked his friends to post in order to help him feel less alone. He lost both of his parents when he was still in his teens, and despite coming from a wealthy family, he and his brother were left penniless. He spent all of his savings on his mother's medical expenses, but she passed away two years after he lost his father. Despite the fact that his family owned two buildings, the tenants misled Arshad and his brother, forcing them to move into a one-room flat. He had to drop out of school after the 10th grade, and at the age of just 17, he began working at a photo lab and started selling lipsticks and nail polish door-to-door in order to support himself.



Passionate About Dancing

He became passionate about dancing during this period and was given the opportunity to join Akbar Sami's dance team. He worked as Mahesh Bhatt's assistant in 1987 and choreographed two Bollywood films, Thikana and Kaash. Despite his success in Bollywood, acting was not his first love. Warsi won the Indian dance competition in 1991. In addition, he finished fourth in the 1992 London World Dance Championship. Warsi had just turned 21. This inspired him to launch his own dancing studio, 'Awesome'. Here, he started a dancing group and met his future wife. Arshad, who is married to Maria Goretti, is a dedicated family man who now has a son and a daughter.

'Al Pacino' Of Bollywood

Arshad was already well-known in the world of choreography when Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) producer Joy Augustine approached him to play a role in his upcoming film. Since doing so might endanger his dance career, Arshad declined the offer. However, Jaya Bachchan called him shortly after, and without even doing a screen test, he was offered the part in Tere Mere Sapne. Arshad aspires to make a movie similar to Scarface and dedicates it to Jaya because she once referred to him as the 'Al Pacino' of Bollywood. She also encouraged and supported him a lot.

Often, Life Is About Second Chances

Arshad surmounted every obstacle and pursued his goals. He never gave up and took advantage of any chance that came his way. Warsi made his cinematic debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, a box office hit. Even if he wasn't the first pick for the part, Arshad has had some of his best performances in movies. The lead role in Jolly LLB was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan, but he was preoccupied with Chennai Express. The movie eventually took home two national awards. Even "Circuit" in Munnabhai MBBS, his most well-known character, was initially offered to Makarand Deshpande, who declined the part due to other obligations. Arshad could have been the backup option, but his outstanding performance showed that the decision was the right one.

Warsi has starred in a number of successful comedies, including Dhamaal, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Krazzy 4, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Ishqiya, F.A.L.T.U., Double Dhamaal, Golmaal Again, and many others. He was dubbed the best all-around performer of his generation by Naseeruddin Shah. Warsi is a natural and distinctive performer, according to Boman Irani. He is considered by many stars to be one of the most underappreciated actors in the business. But Arshad Warsi's journey from struggling for a living to becoming one of the best actors of his generation is incredibly motivating. We can achieve anything if we work hard enough. Maintain your self-confidence and never give up.