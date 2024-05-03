From Engineer To IAS Topper, The Inspiring Journey Of Vishakha Yadav, Ranked 6th In UPSC CSE

New Delhi: Transitioning from a lucrative position in Bangalore to clinching an impressive AIR-6 in UPSC, the life journey of IAS Vishakha Yadav stands as a testament to unyielding determination and steadfast dedication. Her triumph underscores the power of persistence and the relentless pursuit of aspirations.

Hailing from New Delhi’s Dwarka, Vishakha displayed academic brilliance from her early years. Following her schooling, she pursued engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU).

After graduating in 2014, Vishakha secured a coveted role as a software developer at Cisco Systems, Bangalore. However, she heeded her inner calling to serve society as an IAS officer, leading her to resign from her job and embark on the challenging path toward her goal, as per Zee News.

Supported unwaveringly by her assistant sub-inspector father and mother, Vishakha found strength in familial encouragement as she devoted herself to UPSC preparation. Her journey involved rigorous coaching, extensive hours in the local library delving into competitive literature and past exam papers, and even solving Sudoku puzzles to sharpen her cognitive abilities.

Despite facing two successive setbacks with failed attempts, Vishakha refused to be deterred, drawing courage from each setback to intensify her efforts. Ultimately, her perseverance paid off on the third attempt, as she not only cleared the UPSC exam but also secured an impressive AIR-6.

Vishakha’s narrative of triumph serves as a guiding light for numerous aspirants, illustrating that with diligent effort and unwavering dedication, any goal can be realized.