'From India, for the world': Centre replies to Twitter as officials switch to 'Koo' app

Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani have already joined the Koo platform. "I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

&#039;From India, for the world&#039;: Centre replies to Twitter as officials switch to &#039;Koo&#039; app
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy with the micro-blogging platform Twitter, several Central government officials have started shifting towards the homegrown alternative - the Koo app.

Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani have already joined the Koo platform.

"I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Koo has also reportedly witnessed a 10-fold surge in its downloads in the past two days. 

This comes after the Centre issued a notice to Twitter ordering the social network company to remove more than 1,000 accounts related to the farmers' protest. 

Defending its policies, Twitter also issued a statement on Wednesday and said that transparency is the foundation for promoting healthy public conversation.

Twitter said, "Following the reports of violence in recent weeks, we're sharing a granular update on our proactive efforts to enforce our rules and defend our principles in India."

"We believe transparency is the foundation for promoting healthy public conversation on Twitter and to earn trust. It is critical that people understand our approach to content moderation and how we engage with governments around the world, and that we are transparent about the consequences and the results of this work. Our Transparency Report and Lumen continue to be the places to go to observe trends in the requests governments make of us, and to assess how we operate globally."

Notably, Koo also allows users to post multimedia content, including audio clips. On the platofrm, a text post is restricted to 400 characters and the service supports six Indian languages, including English.

Like Twitter, Koo's logo is also a bird, but yellow in colour. 

