From Millionaire To Bankruptcy And Bouncing Back To New Heights: Success Story Of Anupam Mittal

Success Story: The journey of an entrepreneur is not always easy. They often face lows and highs in their journey. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal is one such entrepreneur. Mittal, who features on Shark Tank India as well, has invested in over 250 startups so far. Mittal recently shared his story of how he went from being a multi-millionaire in his 20s to bankruptcy, only to rebuild his wealth later.

Born on December 23rd, 1975, in Mumbai to Marwari parents, Anupam was inducted into the world of business at a very early age. After a short stint in the US as a product manager, Anupam Mittal returned to India to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations.

Mittal began his career at MicroStrategy, a technology company that soared to a market capitalization of USD 40 billion during the dot-com boom. By his early 20s, he had already become a multi-millionaire. However, the dot-com crash in the early 2000s led to a financial downfall, and in 2003, he returned to India with just USD 30,000.

It was in the early 2000s that Anupam launched Shaadi.com, which is one of the largest matchmaking platforms today. He also founded & built Makaan.com - one of India’s earliest property marketplaces which was acquired by NewsCorp company REA in 2015.

Anupam Mittal has gained widespread recognition due to his role as a judge on Shark Tank India. Mittal offers funding to aspiring startup founders. Anupam Mittal’s role as a mentor on Shark Tank India has earned him widespread recognition among aspiring entrepreneurs. His candid feedback and insightful guidance have been instrumental in helping founders overcome challenges and remain focused on their goals. Mittal has been awarded the Karmaveer Chakra Award and Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor by the TiE. Besides this, Mittal's philanthropic acts spread across education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.