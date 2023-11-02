trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683246
UPSC SUCCESS STORY

From Miss Uttarakhand To IAS Officer: Inspiring Stroy Of Taskeen Khan Who Gave Up Modelling Career To Crack UPSC

Securing AIR 736, Taskeen Khan became an IAS officer in the fourth attempt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
From Miss Uttarakhand To IAS Officer: Inspiring Stroy Of Taskeen Khan Who Gave Up Modelling Career To Crack UPSC Image credit: Instagram/taskeeenkhan

The UPSC Exam is synonymous with the brightest minds across diverse academic fields, spanning from physical sciences to humanities. While commonly associated with those labeled as "nerds," Taskeen Khan from Dehradun serves as a living example that India's prestigious exam is accessible to anyone driven by sheer determination.

At first, Taskeen Khan who was crowned Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand wanted to become a model and win the Miss India title. But financial struggles did not favour her to follow that dream. However, she turned to studies and started working hard to crack India's most prestigious exam -- UPSC Examination. Even though she failed the exam three times, she didn't give up. Finally, on her fourth try in 2020, she passed and became an IAS officer with a good rank of 736 all over India.

In an interview, Khan openly acknowledged that she wasn't the strongest academic performer but excelled in sports. Her journey stands as a significant inspiration for those who doubt their own abilities. Taskeen Khan has a substantial following on social media and is celebrated for her exceptional mimicry skills. She embodies both striking beauty and exceptional intelligence.

