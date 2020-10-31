From online booking of HRSP in Delhi to opening of parks and safaris in UP, here's what will be allowed from November 1

New Delhi: Come November 1, 2020, many rules and regulations will change and several restrictions will either be lifted or be slightly relaxed. From the online booking for the high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers resuming in Delhi to Uttar Pradesh re-opening its national parks and safaris for the common public, several major and minor changes will be witnessed from November 1.

The following are few of the changes that will take place from Sunday.

Number of pilgrims will increase at the Vaishno Devi Temple: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed 15,000 pilgrims per day to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi from November 1. Earlier, only 7,000 pilgrims were allowed to visit the shrine due to COVID-19 restrictions. This is to be noted that the shrine atop the Trikuta hills was reopened on August 16 after a gap of nearly five months due to the coronavirus outbreak and initially, the administration had imposed a cap of 2,000 pilgrims daily, including 100 from outside Jammu and Kashmir. The board officials said the registration of pilgrims will continue to be done online to avoid people gathering at the yatra registration counters.

Delhi will resume online bookings for high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers: The Delhi government will resume the online booking for the high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers from November 1 on a trial basis in a few areas of the national capital. In the new version of the website, which will be available for public from November 1, a single website URL, through SIAM, will be available for booking HSRP and colour coded stickers. NIC will facilitate technical support for the website. After booking of HSRP or Colour- Coded Sticker, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The customer will be notified of the same at least 2 days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery. The website will also enable the customer to avail for the facility of Home delivery of the plate. Besides this, passengers can travel on all seats of public transport buses from November 1 in Delhi. However, no passenger will be allowed to travel in a standing position.

National parks in Uttar Pradesh will reopen: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the national parks and safaris across the state from November 1 instead of November 15 as was scheduled earlier. This is in a bid to boost coronavirus-hit tourism. As per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the UP government, only tourists between the 11 to 64 years age-group would be allowed into the national park and people with co-morbidities and pregnant women would remain restricted. In order to maintain social distancing, elephant climbing would remain banned this season while in the Jungle Safari vehicle, only four tourists excluding driver and the guide would be allowed to ride. No tourist would be allowed to walk during the jungle safari and the vehicle would be sanitized before and after every trip.



Change in the LPG home-delivery system: Oil companies will implement Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders. From November 1, customers will be required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), as a pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan. It will be implemented in 100 smart cities first. Customers who want home delivery of their LPG cylinders will get a code on their registered mobile number. Successful delivery of LPG Cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP Code to the delivery person. The Indane Gas booking number will also be changed as the old numbers will not be acceptable. Indane has issued a new number for its gas booking which will now be a unified number and the customers can use this nationwide number for call and SMS – 7718955555.

Indian Railways will run 610 additional local trains in Mumbai: The Indian Railways has announced to run 610 additional local trains in Mumbai from November 1. The step has been taken in a bid to reduce overcrowding amid COVID-19 outbreak. Notably, the Indian Railways is going to make changes in the time table of trains across the country and will release it on November 1. Earlier, the change was scheduled to kick in from October 31 but was delayed for a day. This is to be noted that the Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express will also return to the track from Sunday. It is one of the fastest trains and covers the distance between Delhi and Chandigarh route in just three hours.

Kerala will allow beach tourism: The Kerala government has decided to reopen its beaches for the tourists from November 1. It is also the Kerala Day (Kerala Piravi Day). Earlier on October 12, the state known as the God's own country had given the permission to open the hill stations, adventure resorts and backwater tourism centres including houseboats for the tourists.

Liquor outlets timing in Tamil Nadu will increase: The state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will function from 12 pm to 10 pm from November 1. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) retail shops were so far functioning from 8 pm from 10 am due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



