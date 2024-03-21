From Pappu Yadav, Lal Singh To Danish Ali, Top Leaders Who Joined Congress Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events just days before the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has welcomed a wave of influential political leaders into its fold from various corners of the nation. Among the prominent figures making the shift are Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Kunwar Danish Ali, current LS MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, and Lal Singh, former LS member from Jammu & Kashmir.

Kuwar Danish Ali

Kuwar Danish Ali, the suspended BSP MP from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines as he formally joined the Congress at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. This move follows his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi, during which he sought her blessings for his candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Amroha. Ali's decision underscores his commitment to combatting divisive forces, a sentiment he expressed during his address at the AICC event.

Pappu Yadav

Former RJD MP Rajesh Ranjan, famously known as Pappu Yadav, merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, citing the imperative to safeguard democracy and uphold the Constitution. Yadav's entry into the Congress realm carries the backing of prominent political figures such as RJD chief Lalu Prasad, signalling a formidable alliance within the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Lal Singh Returns To Congress

Choudhary Lal Singh, a former minister from Jammu and Kashmir, rejoined the Congress by merging his outfit, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), with the grand old party. Singh's homecoming marks a pivotal moment in his political trajectory, potentially paving the way for his candidacy in the forthcoming elections.

Jai Prakash Bhai Patel

Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, BJP MLA from Mandu in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, pledged his allegiance to the Congress, aiming to realize the aspirations of his late father and former MP Tek Lal Mahto. Patel's shift underscores a growing momentum within the INDIA bloc, bolstering the Congress's prospects in Jharkhand.

Brijendra Singh

Brijendra Singh, the erstwhile BJP MP from Hisar, opted to join the Congress amid uncertainties surrounding his candidacy in the upcoming polls. His decision reflects a strategic manoeuvre to align with the evolving political landscape.

Other Notable Additions

The influx of leaders transcends regional boundaries, with figures like Prahlad Gunjal from Rajasthan, Aminul Haque Laskar from Assam, and K Jayaprakash Hegde, BM Sukumar Shetty, and MP Kumaraswamy from Karnataka, further diversifying the Congress's stronghold.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom large, the Congress's strategic acquisitions of seasoned political stalwarts not only fortify its electoral footing but also underscore a resolute commitment to steering the nation's political narrative towards inclusivity and progress.