हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Single use plastic

From plastic flags to cups: Check list of all single-use plastic items to be banned from THIS date

From candy sticks, plates, cups and cutlery, check out the list of all single-use plastic (SUP) items to be banned from next year. 

From plastic flags to cups: Check list of all single-use plastic items to be banned from THIS date
Representational image

New Delhi: The Centre has banned manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic (SUP) items, including candy sticks, plates, cups and cutlery, from July 1, 2022.

Releasing a list of items that will be prohibited from July next year, the Centre notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which will see a ban on polystyrene and expanded polystyrene. 

Check out the list of all single-use plastic items that will be banned from July 1, 2022:

1. Ear buds with plastic sticks

2. Plastic sticks for balloons

3. Plastic flags

4. Candy sticks and ice-cream sticks

5. Polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration

6. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

7. Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets

8. Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers

As per the notification dated August 12, the thickness of plastic carry bags will be increased from 50 microns to 75 microns from September 30, 2021, and to 120 microns from December 31, 2022. “This will also allow the plastic carry bags to be reused,” it added. 

Moreover, non-woven plastic carry bags should not be less than 60 gram per square metre (GSM) with effect from September 30, 2021. 

The Environment Ministry in a statement said “plastic packaging waste not covered under the phase-out of identified single-use plastic items should be collected and managed in an environmentally sustainable way through the Extended Producer Responsibility of the producer, importer and brand owner (PIBO) as per Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.” 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in June 2018 that India will eliminate all single-use plastics in the country by 2022. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Single use plasticsingle use plastic banPollution
Next
Story

Unmarried Indian girls don’t indulge in carnal activities without assurance of marriage: MP HC

Must Watch

PT3M5S

India@75: How Pakistan got affected by Jinnah's actions?