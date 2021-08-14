From plastic flags to cups: Check list of all single-use plastic items to be banned from THIS date

New Delhi: The Centre has banned manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic (SUP) items, including candy sticks, plates, cups and cutlery, from July 1, 2022.

Releasing a list of items that will be prohibited from July next year, the Centre notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which will see a ban on polystyrene and expanded polystyrene.

Check out the list of all single-use plastic items that will be banned from July 1, 2022:

1. Ear buds with plastic sticks

2. Plastic sticks for balloons

3. Plastic flags

4. Candy sticks and ice-cream sticks

5. Polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration

6. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

7. Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets

8. Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers

As per the notification dated August 12, the thickness of plastic carry bags will be increased from 50 microns to 75 microns from September 30, 2021, and to 120 microns from December 31, 2022. “This will also allow the plastic carry bags to be reused,” it added.

Moreover, non-woven plastic carry bags should not be less than 60 gram per square metre (GSM) with effect from September 30, 2021.

The Environment Ministry in a statement said “plastic packaging waste not covered under the phase-out of identified single-use plastic items should be collected and managed in an environmentally sustainable way through the Extended Producer Responsibility of the producer, importer and brand owner (PIBO) as per Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in June 2018 that India will eliminate all single-use plastics in the country by 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

