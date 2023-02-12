President Murmu Appoints new Governors to 12 States, One UT - Check List

New Delhi: As many as 12 states including poll-bound Meghalaya and Nagaland and Union Territory Ladakh got new governors on Sunday (February 12, 2023). The reshuffle and new appointments came as President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, President Murmu has made the following appointments:

(i) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retired) is the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

(ii) Lakshman Prasad Acharya, a former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has been made the Governor of Sikkim.

(iii) Ex-BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan has been appointed the Governor of Jharkhand.

(iv) Another former BJP member Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed the new Himachal Pradesh Governor.

(v) Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, is the now the Governor of Assam.

(vi) Former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, has been appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

(vii) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who was earlier Governor of Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as Chhattisgarh Governor.

(viii) Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, who held the post of Governor of Chhattisgarh, has been appointed the new Governor of Manipur.

(ix) La Ganesan, the former Governor of Manipur, is the new Nagaland Governor.

(x) Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

(xi) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was previously the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed the new Governor of Bihar.

(xii) Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

(xiii) Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), who was earlier Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has now been appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh.