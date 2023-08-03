From PUBG To Politics: Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

NEW DELHI: Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who appears to have captured hearts with her extraordinary journey of love and marriage to her Indian lover Sachin Meena, has now been presented with a surprising political opportunity.

BJP's NDA Ally Approaches Seema Haider For 2024 Polls





The Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has reportedly approached Seema Haider and persuaded her to join politics and contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Seema Haider's Rising Profile

In a remarkable twist, Seema Haider has reportedly accepted the political offer, paving her way to become the president of RPI's women's wing and a potential spokesperson for the party.

Gujarat Businessman's Job Offer: A New Opportunity For Seema-Sachin

A Gujarat-based businessman has also meanwhile extended a generous job offer to Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena, presenting them with a lucrative opportunity to improve their financial situation.

Bollywood Beckons: Film Roles Offered To Seema Haider

In the midst of financial difficulties faced by Seema and Sachin, film producer Amit Jani has stepped forward with a movie role offer, providing them with an advance check to ease their financial burden. It has also come to light that Seema Haider is all set to play the role of a RAW officer in an upcoming movie 'A Tailor Murder Story', based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. A team from Jani Firefox Production House, which is making the film, met her in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts To The Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Love Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently addressed the speculation surrounding Seema Haider and Sachin Meena's cross-border love story, emphasizing the involvement of security agencies in determining their fate.

Seema Haider's Plea For Indian Citizenship: A Daughter-in-Law Of India

Seeking refuge in India, Seema Haider has filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu, appealing for Indian citizenship based on her marriage with Indian citizen Sachin Meena and her deep connection to Indian culture.

Intelligence Agencies Probe: Mystery Deepens Around Seema Haider

As Seema Haider remains under investigation for her illegal entry into India and alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, intelligence agencies intensify their probe, seeking more information from various authorities.

Seema Haider's Determination To Stay in India Amid Challenges

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies, Seema Haider has proclaimed her love for India, stating her desire to embrace Indian culture and traditions and be allowed to stay in the country she now considers her own.

The Intriguing Tale Continues: Seema Haider's Undetected Journey Unravelled

With Seema Haider's intense grilling by intelligence agencies, her undetected journey from Pakistan to India via Nepal continues to be the subject of scrutiny, adding to the enigmatic allure of her story.