From Rahul Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh polls: Top 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s interview

New Delhi: As the first phase of polling begins in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 9) deliberated on several issues including the high-stake Assembly election, his security lapse in Punjab and Opposition's attack in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM’s interview:

1. On dynasty politics: “When a party is run for generations by a family, there's only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from Jammu and Kashmir, where there're two parties run by two separate families, you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, UP and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy.”

2. On anti-incumbency wave: “Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency.”

3. On the upcoming Assembly elections: “BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority and people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them.”

4. On Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government: "We don`t attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates (vaad-vivaad), interruptions (toka-taki) (in Parliament), I welcome this and that is why I don`t have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)."

He added, "I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?"

5. On repealing farm laws: “I have come to win the hearts of farmers and did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest.”

6. On Uttar Pradesh: “When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out.”

Further, appreciating the Yogi government, Modi said, “Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it.”

7. On his security breach: “I have maintained silence on the issue. Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right.”

8. On Samajwadi Party: "I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is `parivarvad`. Do you see Lohia`s family anywhere, he was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes, he was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?"

9. On BJP and polls: “BJP began winning after losing again and again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots and leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments and to polish ourselves.”

10. On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident: “State Govt gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State govt is working transparently.”

(With ANI inputs)

