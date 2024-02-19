Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took part in the puja rituals for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kalki Dham in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust were also present at the present at the occasion. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, then new medical colleges are also being built across the country. Today our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and foreign investment is also coming in record numbers."

While PM Modi outlined his government's vision for the development of the region, he also highlighted that the BJP is committed to the development of the pilgrimage site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sambhal is crucial given the BJP's winnability in the region.

Through Kalki Dham, the BJP aims to capture the six seats in the 2024 elections, which it won in 2014 but that again slipped from its grasp in 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning over 400 seats in the 2024 elections. For this, the BJP has declared a slogan of 80 out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, but achieving this target poses a challenge given that the Samajwadi Party holds a strong command on at least 10 seats. Sambhal and its surrounding six seats are under the grip of Samajwadi Party (SP). These seats are Muradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bijnor, and Nagina. The lotus has only bloomed once in these seats. However, the BJP has made preparations to assert its dominance in the Sambhal region once again.

With PM Modi's presence at the Kalki Dham, the BJP has managed to revive its campaign in the region. The party's banners, hoarding and logo flooded the streets. Although the Samajwadi Party has held dominance over the Muslim and Yadav majority Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, this time the BJP is searching for a path to victory through the establishment of a temple. After separating from the Congress and becoming the Peethadheeshwar of the Kalki Dham, Acharya Pramod Krishnam is developing strong ties with the BJP and the party may filed him from the seat.