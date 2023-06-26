From Selling Spices To Net Worth Of Rs 24,000 Crore, This Businessman Proved Sky Is The Limit

Harsh Mariwala, the founder of Marico Limited, has a compelling journey of transforming a small-scale business into a thriving consumer goods company. Mariwala's story is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and determination to overcome challenges. Harsh Mariwala's lesser-known rags to riches story is a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, innovation, and a strong entrepreneurial mindset. It highlights how an individual's determination and willingness to take risks can lead to significant success and make a lasting impact.

Harsh Mariwala Family Background

Vallabhdas Vasanji, the grandfather of Harsh Mariwala, migrated from Kutch to Mumbai in 1862. He gained significant recognition due to his pepper business. People started referring to him as 'Mariwala' due to his involvement in the pepper trade, known as 'mari' in Gujarati. In 1948, Charandas, the father of Harsh Mariwala, and three of his brothers established Bombay Oil Industries Limited. In 1975, Charandas ventured into the consumer products business and elevated company's products like Saffola refined oil to new heights.

Harsh Mariwala And Marico

Born into a middle-class family in Mumbai, Mariwala began his career by working in his family's business of trading spices. However, he envisioned something greater and set out to create his own path. In 1990, Mariwala started Marico Limited with a small investment and a vision to create innovative consumer products. His initial venture into branded coconut oil faced skepticism from established players, but he persisted and introduced the revolutionary brand, Parachute, which became a household name in India.

Marico's Diversification

Through strategic acquisitions, product diversification, and a focus on quality and innovation, Harsh Mariwala expanded Marico's product portfolio to include haircare, skincare, and wellness products. Today, Marico Limited is a leading consumer goods company with a strong presence in India and international markets. The company possesses a diverse collection of brands spanning across various sectors including hair care, male grooming, health foods, skin care, edible oils, and fabric care. Among its notable brands are Livon, Set Wet, Saffola, Parachute, Mediker Hair & Care, Nihar, and Revive. Additionally, the company offers Saffola FITTIFY, a line of nutritious soups and shakes, and has introduced immune-boosting products under the name Saffola ImmuniVeda.

Mariwala's success is not only attributed to his business acumen but also his emphasis on creating a culture of entrepreneurship and nurturing talent within the organization. His philanthropic efforts through the Mariwala Health Initiative and the Ascent Foundation reflect his commitment to social causes and supporting budding entrepreneurs.

Harsh Mariwala Net Worth

During FY 2021-22, Marico recorded a turnover of about Rs 9500 crore (USD 1.3 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa. Harsh Mariwala and his family's net worth is around Rs 24,000 crore.