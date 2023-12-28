From 'Sita Rasoi' To 'Fall Of Sun Rays On Ram Idol', Nripendra Misra Reveals Unique Details Of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, today shared crucial details related to the Ayodhya temple. Talking to Zee News reporter Vishal Pandey, Misra said that the construction of the temple will fulfil the beliefs of crores of devotees. He said that people had lost hope for the construction of the Ram Temple but now their dreams and faith are being fulfilled.

"When I see 2020 to the present, problems kept cropping in the construction and solutions also kept evolving for each problem. It's a matter of experience and cannot be described. I cannot take credit for this but want to say that somewhere, there was a divine power which wanted to ensure the construction of the temple," he said.

Misra said that the construction-related challenges were linked to design and architecture as the soil was not stable being of sandy quality. He also said that since pile foundation was not possible on the sandy soil, the whole 12-15 metres of sandy soil was replaced with engineered soil and 47 such layers were put to the height of 15 metres from the bottom to ensure a stable ground for construction of the temple. Misra said that the structure has been prepared in such a way that it can absorb earthquakes 50 times stronger than those occurred in the region including Nepal so far.

He said that the door and the throne in the 'Garbha Griha' or 'Sanctum sanctorum' would be made up of gold. "On the day of Ram Navmi, the sunlight from the temple summit will travel in such a way that it will land on the forehead of the Lord Ram's idol at noon. This is being made possible with the help of an astronomy institute based in Pune and the Central Building Research Institute. They have planned it keeping in mind the movement of the sun for the next 20 years," said Misra.

The temple is being constructed keeping in mind the temple architecture from across India and it will have Gopuram and percota. He said that 87 murals of bronze will be used to showcase the messages of 'Maryada Purushottam Ram'.

"The temple will also depict the Panchayatan system prevalent during the Ram Rajya and it will have symbolic Sita Rasoi in the form of the Annapurna mata temple. Prasad for Lord Ram will be prepared at Annapurna Mata temple (Sita Rasoi)," said Misra.

He said that the marble that is being used for making Ram idols was certified for its strength. One idol is made of white marble two others from grey marble or Krishna Shila. The idols are being made by three sculptors - Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. "The temple committee will decide which idol will be placed in the Garbha Griha," he said.