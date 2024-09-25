From Stone-Pelting Epicentre To Long Ques At Polling Booth: What Derived Record Voter Turnout In J&K Polls Phase 2?

The Soibug area in the Budgam district, the native village of the United Jihad Council and Hizbul Mujahideen Chief, has undergone a significant transformation. Once known as a terror hub and the epicenter of stone-pelting incidents, it, along with the Nowhatta area of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, saw long queues of voters this morning. Historically, these areas would completely boycott elections, with voter turnout as low as 2–3 percent. However, the recent assembly elections have changed the ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting a newfound willingness to participate in the electoral process.

Soibug area in Budgam is the birthplace of Syed Sallahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of the United Jihad Council and Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. Hundreds of voters landed at the various polling booths, including the Soibug area. A major shift from boycott to ballot in areas that were earlier dominated by the terrorists and separatist ideologies. Especially youths and women were seen talking about peace, prosperity, development, and change. They said we need to get our issues addressed, and by vote we can choose our real representatives who can work for our better future.

A local named Waseem Malik said, “We want to change; we want that our issues are addressed, and it will happen when we choose a good representative; without casting a vote, we can’t do that, so we should come out and vote. If you don’t vote, Kashmir will remain the same; educated youth will remain the same. There is a lot of unemployment, which we want to get addressed. Our India is the largest democracy because we vote, and the best option is to vote and choose our real representatives.”

Another voter expressed her views by saying, “Our issues should get addressed; youths have problems; they should get jobs."

National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, is among the 22 candidates in the fray in Budgam district. Budgam every nook and corner has seen brisk polling since morning 7 when polling started. Long queues were seen to cast their votes.

A first time voter from Budgam said, “After ten years, we are casting vote. I woke up at 5am and was excited.”

The downtown is of Srinagar, including the Jama Masjid of Nowhatta area was known as the stone-pelting epicentre with a boycott call every Friday. But what was visible today on the polling stations across downtown areas was a shocker. Long queues of people at major polling booths in the city was a significant shift from the previous times. People were out to choose their representatives for a better future.

The Ministry of External Affairs also brought a high-level delegation of senior diplomats from multiple countries to witness the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir. These delegations witnessed polling in districts like Budgam and Srinagar in the Valley. The following countries's diplomats included the USA, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the and the Philippines.

A foreign diplomat while talking to media said, “We are interested in India's process of ensuring that peace and stability are the norm here in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In the second phase of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 assembly constituencies. The second phase of the Legislative Assembly covered 26 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across six districts of Jammu & Kashmir, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam in Kashmir Division, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in Jammu Division.

In today's phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, some of the most prominent faces in the fray included the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, APNI Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, Congress state president Tariq Hameed Karra, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the PDP, and Ravindra Raina, state president of the of the BJP.