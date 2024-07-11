Another success story that is very similar to the Bollywood film '12th Fail' in which they portrayed the real struggle of IPS Manoj Sharma. A man from Bihar's Muzaffarpur named Abhishek Kumar faced a similar struggle before he recently cracked the Bihar SI Recruitment Exam 2024. His struggle story is inspiring and motivating for others.

It is an emotional and joyful time for a family after their son's hard work paid off and he got selected for the post of Sub Inspector in Bihar Police. Abhishek's father Rameshwar Ram works as a labourer to support his family.

Story Behind The Success

The journey of Abhishek has not been so easy and it is very similar to IPS Manoj Sharma's story, who did not give up even after failing in 12th. In 2018, he failed in Class 12th examination, after which Abhishek had to appear in the compartmental exam. Later he completed further studies with the help of his seniors in the village. While interacting with media, Abhishek said that when he was to take a compartmental examination in 12th, the idea of preparing for competitive examinations came to his mind. He added that he searched for online courses for the preparation and also many seniors guided him in this.

Abhishek's father educated his son by working as a labourer and as a nozzle man at a petrol pump. Now, after his son becomes an Inspector, the family is getting respect in the entire society. He said that after working so hard to arrange money for Abhishek's education when Abhishek failed in the 12th class, he did not scold him. Instead, he explained that failure presents challenges, and one should not let it break their courage.