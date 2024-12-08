From Tea-Snacks, Flower Shower To Tear Gas: Farmers Halt Delhi March After Clash At Sambhu Border | Updates

Farmers protesting for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other demands suspended their foot march to Delhi on Sunday after several protesters were injured during clashes with Haryana police at the Shambhu border.

The agitating farmers, marching under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, were met with multilayered barricades, tear gas, and water cannons deployed by Haryana security personnel. The incident came just as their protest marked its 300th day.

Peaceful Start Turned Sour

As a group of 101 farmers resumed their march on Sunday afternoon, Haryana police surprised them by offering tea, biscuits, and showering them with flower petals. However, the protesters termed this a "drama," as the police soon resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets when the farmers insisted on crossing the barricades.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Zira said, “Along with tea and biscuits, they fired tear gas shells. This exposes their duplicity.” Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher added, “Whatever happened today was seen by the entire country. The Haryana administration used teargas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters.”

Injuries Reported Among Farmers

Pandher reported that six farmers were injured in the clashes, including Resham Singh, who was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. Others injured included Dilbagh Singh, Major Singh, and Harbhajan Singh.

Farmer leader Tejveer Singh questioned the authorities’ actions, saying, “Why are peaceful farmers being stopped? What objection does Haryana have to farmers marching on foot?”

Media Barred From Protest Site

Pandher accused Haryana police of instructing Punjab police to block media personnel from accessing the protest site, keeping them at least one kilometer away. The Haryana police justified the move, citing safety concerns.

Escalating Standoff

The marchers faced a standoff lasting over three hours, during which farmers attempted to cover tear gas shells with wet jute bags to minimize their impact. The farmers eventually called off their march for the day, saying they would decide their next steps during a meeting on Monday.

The Haryana government had earlier warned farmers not to proceed, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bans unlawful assembly of five or more people.

What Are Farmers' Demands?

A legal guarantee for MSP.

Pension schemes for farmers and farm laborers.

A complete farm debt waiver.

Withdrawal of police cases against farmers.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests. Additionally, farmers are seeking justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and an assurance of no electricity tariff hikes.

At the Khanauri border, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death entered its 13th day. Farmers reported that Dallewal had already lost eight kilograms of weight as he continues to demand a resolution to their grievances.

The latest clash is reminiscent of similar incidents earlier this year. Farmers attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but were stopped by heavy security at border points.

Haryana authorities also suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages in the Ambala district until December 9 to prevent the spread of information about the protests.