topStories
NewsIndia
OTA

'Fulfilled my late husband's dream': Ladakh woman commissioned in Indian Army

After rifleman Rigzin Khandap lost his life for the country in the line of duty, Rigzin Chorol decided to join the armed forces and fulfill the dream of her husband of becoming an officer in Indian army.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Fulfilled my late husband's dream': Ladakh woman commissioned in Indian Army

New Delhi: Fulfilling her late husband and rifleman Rigzin Khandap's dream Rigzin Chorol on Sunday (October 30) became an officer in the Indian Army, After 11 months of rigorous training in the Officers' Training Academy, Leutienet Chorol was commissioned as officer in the Indian Army today. Holding her son in her hands at the ceremony Lt Chorol said,  "I fulfilled the dream of my husband who wanted to be an army officer."

Narrating her journey to ANI Chorol said, "my journey began in December 2021 when I joined the OTA and after 11 months of rigorous training while staying away from the only child I did it and I am sure my (late) husband would be proud to see me becoming an officer."

Lt Rigzin Chorol 's husband Rigzin Khandap was a rifleman in the Zedang Sumpa battalion of Ladakh Scouts and he lost his life in the line of duty. Colonel of Ladakh Scouts & Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiments of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has congratulated Lt Rigzin Chorol on her achievement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series