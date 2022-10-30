'Fulfilled my late husband's dream': Ladakh woman commissioned in Indian Army

New Delhi: Fulfilling her late husband and rifleman Rigzin Khandap's dream Rigzin Chorol on Sunday (October 30) became an officer in the Indian Army, After 11 months of rigorous training in the Officers' Training Academy, Leutienet Chorol was commissioned as officer in the Indian Army today. Holding her son in her hands at the ceremony Lt Chorol said, "I fulfilled the dream of my husband who wanted to be an army officer."

Narrating her journey to ANI Chorol said, "my journey began in December 2021 when I joined the OTA and after 11 months of rigorous training while staying away from the only child I did it and I am sure my (late) husband would be proud to see me becoming an officer."

#WATCH | Lt Rigzin Chorol commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after passing out from Officers’ Training Academy. Hailing from Ladakh, she fulfilled the dream of her late husband, Rfn Rigzin Khandap (3 LADAKH SCOUTS)



Lt Rigzin Chorol 's husband Rigzin Khandap was a rifleman in the Zedang Sumpa battalion of Ladakh Scouts and he lost his life in the line of duty. Colonel of Ladakh Scouts & Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiments of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has congratulated Lt Rigzin Chorol on her achievement.